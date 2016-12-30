President Buhari Assents to Endangered Species Bill – 17th Bill Signed into Law in 2016

Posted December 30, 2016 8:40 pm by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the ?Endangered Species Control of International Trade and Traffic Amendment Act 2016, earlier passed by the National Assembly.

Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), made this known while briefing State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja.

He said that ?the Act was one of the 10 bills forwarded by the National Assembly to the President, adding that with the approval, the President had completed work on all the bills sent to him for his consent.

