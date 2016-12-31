Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds marries in Lagos

Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds on Friday (December 30) took the magical leap into marriage with Ewaoluwa Itodo in a Lagos.

The couple looked just lovely as they both chose white outfits for the ceremony with the bride in a beautiful dress and the groom, a tux and black bow tie.

The couple had earlier had their traditional wedding which was also a beautiful event.

On this same day, December 30, 2016, OAP Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun hold their charming traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

