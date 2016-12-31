Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds marries in Lagos

Posted December 31, 2016 4:40 pm by Comments

Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds marries in Lagos

Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds on Friday (December 30) took the magical leap into marriage with Ewaoluwa Itodo in a Lagos.

The couple looked just lovely as they both chose white outfits for the ceremony with the bride in a beautiful dress and the groom, a tux and black bow tie.

The couple had earlier had their traditional wedding which was also a beautiful event.

On this same day, December 30, 2016, OAP Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun hold their charming traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

The post Project Fame alumnus, Isaac Geralds marries in Lagos appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Celebrate Birthdays, Hang with Friends & Have Fun at Club N-Tyce Thursday Evenings with Project Fame’s Isaac Geralds & Ella! Have you ever been mesmerized to the level where you wished that moment wouldn’t end? Well Club N-tyce is presenting...
  2. Beautiful Igbo Lady Marries A White Man In Lekki, Lagos (Photos) Dian Chinyere Ibeh married her sweetheart Anthony Paul Doherty in Lekki Lagos this past Saturday the 15th of October 2016....
  3. How Project Fame influenced me, by David Omodunmiju Although he did not win the popular music reality show, former MTN Project Fame contestant, David Omodunmiju, who has been...
  4. 54-Year-Old Joke Silva Glows For MTN Project Fame West Africa (Photos) The veteran Nollywood actress who is currently holding the post of the house Principal at Project Fame West Africa is...
  5. I Failed MTN Project Fame Audition Twice, Today I’m A Guest Performer – Adekunle Gold Check out this amazing testimony star singer Adekunle Gold shared with his fans via Snapchat as the 9th season of...
  6. MTN Project Fame auditions open in Abuja Popular singing competition, MTN Project Fame West Africa on Saturday in Abuja began auditions to select talented singers who had...
  7. MTN Project Fame 8…Battle Begins For 14 Finalists After the rigorous process of auditioning thousands of young talents across West Africa, the stage is now set for the...
  8. Kumi bows out of Project Fame competition One of the seven remaining finalists of the Project Fame talent hunt show sponsored by MTN, Kumi has bowed out...
  9. Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years Nigerian Comedian, Olufemi Fagade, popularly known as Omo Baba has tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years in a...
  10. How Jeff won 2015 MTN Project Fame Budding singer, Jeffrey Ufedo Akor weekend emerged winner of the MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 8, smiling home with...

< YOHAIG home