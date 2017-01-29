Queen Yetunde Barnabas bags double endorsements

The 2016/2017 Most Beautiful Girl Abuja Abuja queen, Yetunde Barnabas is presently basking in the euphoria of celebrations as she recently pocketed two mouth-watering endorsements.

The UNILAG babe who emerged as the 2016/2017 Most Beautiful Girl Abuja got a complementary land as an ambassador for Numerville Tourism Estate in Abuja.

Yetunde Barnabas In the same vein, she also bagged a lucrative endorsement from Multichoice DSTV as an ambassador while Dolce Entertainment gave her a car gift courtesy of her crown.

Yetunde Barnabas is warming up to kickstart her pet project aimed at creating awareness on logical ways to prevent sickle cell anemia this February.

