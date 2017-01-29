Queen Yetunde Barnabas bags double endorsements

Posted January 29, 2017 8:40 am by Comments

The 2016/2017 Most Beautiful Girl Abuja Abuja  queen, Yetunde Barnabas is presently basking in the euphoria of celebrations as she recently pocketed two mouth-watering endorsements.

The UNILAG babe who emerged as the 2016/2017 Most Beautiful Girl Abuja got a complementary land as an ambassador for Numerville Tourism Estate in Abuja.

Yetunde Barnabas In the same vein, she also bagged a lucrative endorsement from Multichoice DSTV as an ambassador while Dolce Entertainment gave her a car gift courtesy of her crown.

Yetunde Barnabas is warming up to kickstart her pet project aimed at creating awareness on logical ways to prevent sickle cell anemia this February.

The post Queen Yetunde Barnabas bags double endorsements appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Meet 22-Year-Old Yetunde Barnabas, The Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja (Pics) The city of Abuja converged for? the 16th edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Pageant which held over the...
  2. Ex Beauty Queen Teaches Youths How To Make Shoes & Bags To Mark Birthday (Pics) The immediate past Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria International, Queen Sandra Bassey? has gone ahead to keep up her dreams...
  3. Queen Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots It has been quite an eventful year for ex Face of Culture Africa,Queen Jennifer Okechukwu. The curvy queen took part...
  4. Ex-Beauty Queen, Sandra Bassey Quits Modelling For Shoe Business (Photos) Ex-beauty queen, Sandra Bassey has expressed her intention to take a break from pageantry in order to focus on developing...
  5. Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson reportedly welcomes baby girl Former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has reportedly welcomed a new baby girl in Texa, USA The news comes after its...
  6. From Instagram to Endorsements… Craze Clown announced as brand Ambassador Ukraine-based Medical Student/Comedian Craze Clown has translated his passion into bug bucks. He has just been announced as a brand...
  7. Queen of Aso 2015 winners The 10th edition Queen of Aso Nigeria 2015 has come and gone but the memory still lingers because it was...
  8. Choir project to empower Girl Child through music Creating a legacy of music for young girls was the core of the FedShag Choir Project; an initiative aimed at...
  9. Chukwukere Chinonye Wins Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2016 (Photos) It was a Historical 3rd edition of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty pageant held on the 10th of December 2016...
  10. She’s “The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos” 2015! See Queen Lynette Ndukwe She’s ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2015’ and she wants you to know it! Queen Lynette Ndukwe has released...

< YOHAIG home