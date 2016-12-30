Rap Or Drop enters final round with Top 3 Contestants

After a keenly contested battle among the top 7 contestants in the ongoing TVC Entertainment Rap reality show, Rap or Drop the judges have decided on the top 3 finalists to move to the final round in the competition.

The trio of Dr. Prince, Jizzy Dust, and Enigrin (please include their full names before aka. Have always been saying this) have emerged the top 3 finalists and will battle it out for the final spot on Friday, 6th January, 2017.

RapOrDrop, final show is a must watch catch up with the grand finale on Friday…. At 1:00pm on TVC E on Consat channel 801, GOTV channel 27 and onwww.facebook.com/TVCconnect.

Who will win the battle? Leave your guess/comment in the comment box below.

