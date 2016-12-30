Rap Or Drop enters final round with Top 3 Contestants

Posted December 30, 2016 6:40 pm by Comments

After a keenly contested battle among the top 7 contestants in the ongoing TVC Entertainment Rap reality show, Rap or Drop the judges have decided on the top 3 finalists to move to the final round in the competition.

The trio of Dr. Prince, Jizzy Dust, and Enigrin (please include their full names before aka. Have always been saying this) have emerged the top 3 finalists and will battle it out for the final spot on Friday, 6th January, 2017.
The part about audience calling for organisers is negative for us and shouldn’t be included. If they plan to bring back any contestants we can announce it in another post and not include it here.
RapOrDrop, final show is a must watch catch up with the grand finale on Friday…. At 1:00pm on TVC E on Consat channel 801, GOTV channel 27 and onwww.facebook.com/TVCconnect.
Who will win the battle? Leave your guess/comment in the comment box below.

The post Rap Or Drop enters final round with Top 3 Contestants appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. TVCE Rap Or Drop: The Excitement Continues as Competition Enters Week Four The week four of the ongoing Television Continental Rap or Drop competition is here and the producers of the rap...
  2. December clock ticks for Next Titan contestants This is a December of dreams and apprehension for the current occupants of The Next Titan TV Reality Show house...
  3. TVC ‘Rap or Drop’ Reality Show ends today TVC E. TVC Entertainment initiative, ‘Rap or Drop’ Reality Music Project audition, ends today. The talent hunt competition is aimed at...
  4. Photo Gallery: Final 10 contestants miss Osun, miss Delta, miss Jigawa, miss Zamfara, miss Ekiti, Miss Oyo, miss Cross river, miss Sokoto, miss Benue and...
  5. CAF Champions League: Enyimba Advance To Final Qualifying Round In the CAF Champions League, Nigeria Premier League champions, Enyimba have advanced to the final round of qualifiers. Despite losing...
  6. We’re Down to the Final Two Contestants! WATCH a New Episode of “Interiors by Design” On this episode of ‘Interiors by Design‘ , the contestants are excited to meet experts and giants in the Design...
  7. U-17 Thunder Balogun Tourney Enters Round of 16 The ongoing U-17 Tesilim Thunder Balogun Football Competition has reached the round of 16 stage. The competition is being played...
  8. ?Nigeria’s Falconets beat Congo; through to World Cup qualifiers final round Nigeria will face the winner between South Africa and Zambia. The post ?Nigeria’s Falconets beat Congo; through to World Cup...
  9. Dance With Peter finalists get winning clues from judges As glo-powered Dance with Peter reaches a crescendo, finalists from the regional auditions have gotten clues on how to win...
  10. Fayrouz L’Original 2 Grand Finale to hold this Weekend The stage is now set for teams Meddlelane and Hai, finalists of the ongoing Fayrouz L’Original 2 competition, to battle...

< YOHAIG home