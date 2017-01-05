Rita Dominic reunites with family after ten years

Posted January 5, 2017 12:40 am by Comments

No more separation, we are now one! This is according to Nollywood star Rita Dominic when she reunited with her family after 10 years.

Rita revealed that she had to give up ‘The Rita Dominic Annual Christmas Party’, noted that she was glad she did; having the opportunity again to spend time with her family in Australia.

“Christmas and New Year vacation with my family in Australia. Haven’t spent the Yuletide with my family in 10years and though it meant giving up ‘The Rita Dominic Annual Christmas Party.’ I’m really happy that we got to do this! What an amazing time.”

The Theatre Arts graduate is a member of the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She is the youngest of four siblings.

The post Rita Dominic reunites with family after ten years appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Star Actress, Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 41st Birthday, Wows In Floral Outfit Born: Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic WaturuochaJuly 12, 1975 (age 41)Mbaise, Imo State, NigeriaOccupation ActressWebsite www.ritadominic.comRita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha is...
  2. Artistes celebrate Rita Dominic at 40 Sultry screen diva, Rita Nkem Dominic was a year older yesterday, attaining the age of 40. Dominic, who hails from...
  3. When Will You Marry? Fans Ask As Rita Dominic Turns 41 Hazeez Balogun – Lagos Don’t let her pretty face fool you.  Actress Rita Dominic is not a young girl. This...
  4. See What Rita Dominic Wore To An Event, Pictured With Ramsey Nouah Nollywood figures, Rita Dominic and Ramsey Nouah were recently together in a film screening on the red carpet. Ramsey is...
  5. BN Pick Your Fave: Rita Dominic & Zina Anumudu Hi BN Style lovers, It’s time for yet another BN Pick Your Fave and this time we have Nollywood actress...
  6. Rita Dominic, Tiwa Savage, Others Storm Toke Makinwa’s Mom’s 70th Birthday Party Many star celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Rita Dominic, Debola lagos, Michelle Dede, Mo’Cheddah, Noble Igwe, Thelma Okoduwa Ojiji and others...
  7. Cute Photos Of Makeup Free Rita Dominic In Swimsuit 41-year-old Rita Dominic looking beautiful in selfies snapped on new year’s day where she went for a swim at the...
  8. Rita Dominic And Obasanjo Pose For A Cute Selfie Nollywood star Rita Dominic was recently pictured with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in a screening for the movie ’76....
  9. Rita Dominic ageless as she celebrates 41 birthday TVC E. It is another new year for Rita Dominic whose birthday is today. The actress who was born on...
  10. Photos From Rita Dominic’s 41st Birthday Party (Watch Her Dance With Kate Henshaw) Nollywood star, Rita Dominic celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, July 12 with a small party that was only attended...

< YOHAIG home