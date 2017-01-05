Rita Dominic reunites with family after ten years

No more separation, we are now one! This is according to Nollywood star Rita Dominic when she reunited with her family after 10 years.

Rita revealed that she had to give up ‘The Rita Dominic Annual Christmas Party’, noted that she was glad she did; having the opportunity again to spend time with her family in Australia.

“Christmas and New Year vacation with my family in Australia. Haven’t spent the Yuletide with my family in 10years and though it meant giving up ‘The Rita Dominic Annual Christmas Party.’ I’m really happy that we got to do this! What an amazing time.”

The Theatre Arts graduate is a member of the Royal Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise local government area in Imo State. She is the youngest of four siblings.

