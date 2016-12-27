Rivers State is enjoying crime-free season – Police Chief

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Francis Odesanya says the state is witnessing an unprecedented level of peace this. Christmas period.

Odesanya said this shortly after attending a Christmas service at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Port Harcourt.

Though the police commissioner attributed the success to strategic policing on the part of the command, he expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful celebration so far.

