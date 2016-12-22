Road to Ruin: Film addressing the plight of banned street hawkers premieres

Posted December 22, 2016 8:40 pm by Comments

Road to Ruin: Film addressing the plight of banned street hawkers premieres

Nollywood actress, Fisayo Ajisola, who is passionate about the younger generation; especially the underprivileged, has premiered a movie titled: “Road To Ruin”.

The movie addresses the plight of banned street traders.

Image result for Road to Ruin: Film addressing the plight of banned street hawkers premieres

This year, the Lagos State government has been enforcing a ban on street hawking which it linked to the rising cases of crimes and traffic congestion.

Speaking to TVC NEWS in Lagos, the actress tasked the government to create avenues for the displaced hawkers and the underprivileged to earn a living.

The post Road to Ruin: Film addressing the plight of banned street hawkers premieres appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Street Traders And Hawkers Protest In Lagos (Photos) Street traders and hawkers were pictured this morning during a peaceful protest against the ban on street trading and hawking...
  2. Lagos to jail street hawkers from July 1- Ambode The Lagos State Government on Friday said that from July 1, 2016, it would commence a total enforcement against street...
  3. Ayade Seeks Legislation To Protect Street Hawkers Some residents in Calabar, the Cross River State capital have commended the move by the state government to legalize street...
  4. Ambode reads riot act to traffic offenders, okada riders, street hawkers Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Friday, read the riot act to commercial motorcycle operators popularly called Okada riders, commercial...
  5. If you buy goods from Lagos street hawkers, you can either go to jail or pay N90,000 fine See Details Here >> The post If you buy goods from Lagos street hawkers, you can either go to jail...
  6. Buy from street hawkers, go to jailed – Kaduna govt By: Luka Binniyat KADUNA – The Kaduna state government has enacted a law that makes it a criminal offence for...
  7. Abia Govt. Reduces State University Fees To Train Street Hawkers The Abia State Government in line with its transformation in the education sector has approved reduction of fees in the...
  8. Beggars, Hawkers Protest Ban On Street Begging In Kaduna Hundreds of physically challenged persons took to the streets in Kaduna State on Saturday to protest a law banning street begging...
  9. PHOTONEWS: Street Hawkers Call On Ambode To Ease Laws Targeting Them 15 Hours Ago 3 ViewsPHOTONEWS: Street Hawkers Call On Ambode To Ease Laws Targeting Them Photos...
  10. Lagos reads riot act to owners of illegal structures, street hawkers The Lagos State Government on Sunday read the riot act to all the owners of illegal structures, shanties, street hawkers...

< YOHAIG home