Road to Ruin: Film addressing the plight of banned street hawkers premieres

Nollywood actress, Fisayo Ajisola, who is passionate about the younger generation; especially the underprivileged, has premiered a movie titled: “Road To Ruin”.

The movie addresses the plight of banned street traders.

This year, the Lagos State government has been enforcing a ban on street hawking which it linked to the rising cases of crimes and traffic congestion.

Speaking to TVC NEWS in Lagos, the actress tasked the government to create avenues for the displaced hawkers and the underprivileged to earn a living.

