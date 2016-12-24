Shina Peters Younger brother drags his name On the pages of Newspaper again

Posted December 24, 2016 2:40 pm by Comments

Not just a few believe that Shina Peters and his brother, Yomi, do not have a cordial relationship. And to buttress this,  Yomi  said that the last time he saw his brother, Shina, was about four years ago and they have spoken only once since then.

The juju singer relocated to America many years ago and when asked why he left the shores of Nigeria, he claimed it was his brother that called him an armed robber.

“I relocated to the United States because I had a clash with my brother over our father’s property and he called me an armed robber on the pages of newspaper. I was so mad and we fought. I took our fight to the radio and television to talk about it and he had to leave Nigeria because of that. The fight was very tough. I told him that he could only run to heaven, so I travelled to America to meet him and we started our fight again. At the end of the day, God took the glory. I made sure I let everyone know that my brother lied against me. That lie really affected me and when I got to American embassy, they asked me some questions about it. Luckily for me, instead of such news destroying me, it helped me and I was given multiple visa because they pitied me and they were glad that I fought to remove the stain on my name,” he said.

The post Shina Peters Younger brother drags his name On the pages of Newspaper again appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I relocated to the US because Shina Peters called me an armed robber –Brother Not just a few believe that Shina Peters and his brother, Yomi, do not have a cordial relationship. And to...
  2. Why I’m better than Shina Peters –Yomi Peters Popular juju musician, Yomi Peters, is the younger brother of another popular juju musician, Sir Shina Peters. And probably for...
  3. I never said I had sex with 100 women –Sir Shina Peters Afro Juju maestro, Sir Shina Peters, reigned supreme in the early 90s but shortly after he travelled abroad, his fame...
  4. Shina Peters, Jaywon at Airport Hotel Love is in the air at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, where top artistes are billed to entertain Valentine guests. According...
  5. Women took advantage of my youthful exuberance — Sir Shina Peters Veteran Afro Juju Maestro, Sir Shina Peters is no doubt a ladies man. The talented music veteran known for his...
  6. Airport Hotel courts Shina Peters, 9ice for Valentine It is a rebranding season for Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, which is planning a St. Valentine’s Day show that promises...
  7. Shina Peters Cautious Of Collaborating With New Generation Artistes Veteran Juju artist, Shina Peters, said he has been cautious of collaboration offers he has been receiving from young Nigerian...
  8. Shina Peters Wife Down With Cancer, Flown Abroad According to thecapital.ng, Shina Peters wife of 32years, Sammie Ayoka Peters is down with cancer. She has been flown to...
  9. ‘Shina Peters has no second wife’ Samuel Olatunji The most talked about news in town is the alleged second marriage of popular musician and Afro Juju...
  10. It’s Nothing Serious, It’s Just An Early Detection Of Cancer- Sir Shina Peters Wife Speaks Sir Shina Peters wife, Sammie Peters has spoken from America where she has gone to receive treatment for cancer. According...

< YOHAIG home