Not just a few believe that Shina Peters and his brother, Yomi, do not have a cordial relationship. And to buttress this, Yomi said that the last time he saw his brother, Shina, was about four years ago and they have spoken only once since then.

The juju singer relocated to America many years ago and when asked why he left the shores of Nigeria, he claimed it was his brother that called him an armed robber.

“I relocated to the United States because I had a clash with my brother over our father’s property and he called me an armed robber on the pages of newspaper. I was so mad and we fought. I took our fight to the radio and television to talk about it and he had to leave Nigeria because of that. The fight was very tough. I told him that he could only run to heaven, so I travelled to America to meet him and we started our fight again. At the end of the day, God took the glory. I made sure I let everyone know that my brother lied against me. That lie really affected me and when I got to American embassy, they asked me some questions about it. Luckily for me, instead of such news destroying me, it helped me and I was given multiple visa because they pitied me and they were glad that I fought to remove the stain on my name,” he said.

The post Shina Peters Younger brother drags his name On the pages of Newspaper again appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.