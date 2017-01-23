Singer Muma Gee seems to be getting her groove back post-break-up

Posted January 23, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

After a rough couple of months, the singer looks like she is determined to get her groove back. The mother of three has been posting

lovely photos on her Facebook page, which by the way still bear her estranged husband’s last name “Eke”

Her actor hubby, last year took to IG to call her out for allegedly abandoning their twins to run off to Abuja with other men. In an exclusive interview, he acknowledged that his marriage with the songstress is indeed over and he expects that they will be divorced “very soon”

