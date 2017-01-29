Sokoto government inaugurates advocacy forum on child rights

Sokoto state government has Inaugurated a 17-man Advocacy and Community Engagement Forum to promote child rights, survival, development and protection.

The Committee to be chaired by Deputy Governor Aliyu Sokoto will have Mainasara Ahmed, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education as secretary.

The forum is expected to promote collaboration of traditional rulers and religious leaders, as well as other stakeholders on health, water supply, sanitation, hygiene and education.

