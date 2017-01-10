Stephanie Coker and Hubby jet off to Cape Town for honeymoon

Posted January 10, 2017 6:40 am by Comments

Media Personality, Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun just left for Cape Town, South Africa, first class no less, for their honeymoon.

The couple who just had their traditional ceremony on December 30, 2016, will be having their white wedding later this year.

Stephanie shared photos of the trip via her Snapchat, showing the quality time they spent together.

The media personality was reportedly gifted with a brand new Porshe Panamera worth N38 million as a wedding gift for her well to do hubby who is the younger brother of GTB co-founder, Tayo Aderinokun.

Aderinokun has a daughter from a previous relationship and this is his first marriage.

The post Stephanie Coker and Hubby jet off to Cape Town for honeymoon appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Stephanie Coker’s hubby reportedly gifts her with Porsche worth N38m Stephanie Coker has too many reasons to be excited and reports have revealed that a Porche Panama is one of...
  2. Photos From Media Personality, Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding These are photos from media personality, Stephanie Coker and fiancee, Olumide Adenirokun traditional wedding today. #stephmitide1617 See more photos below…...
  3. Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz all smiles at Stephanie Coker ’s Wedding On Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker and Olumide Adenirokun‘s traditional wedding...
  4. Stephanie Coker Vs Fade Ogunro At Seyi Tinubu’s Wedding In Italy (Photos) Former MTV Base VJ Stephanie Coker and former Beat Fm OAP,Fade Ogunro totally slayed at Seyi Tinubu and Layal Holm’s...
  5. Stephanie Coker Graces the Cover of TW Magazine Media personality, Stephanie Coker is totally slaying for this TW Magazine cover. In this issue of the magazine, she tells...
  6. Baby Daddy Drama Trailing Stephanie Coker’s Man Olumide.. Media Personality Stephanie Coker Recently got engaged to Olumide Aderinokun and there was viral excitement from her celebs friends who...
  7. Wine or Blue? Help Stephanie Coker Decide Which Colour Looks Best on Her If you follow TV Personality, Stephanie Coker, on social media or have spotted her on the red carpet or on...
  8. Watch Stephanie Coker talk about the “Lies Lagos Men Tell” on Steph Rocks TV! Stephanie Coker is out with a new vlog on her Youtube Channel called “Steph Rocks TV”. The media personality who...
  9. What they Wore! Toolz, Yvonne Nelson, Stephanie Coker, Bonang Matheba & More at the 2015 BET Awards From Toolz to Wizkid, there were quite a number of African celebrities in attendance at the 2015 BET Awards as...
  10. #StephRocksTV is Back! Watch ‘The Accent Struggle’ with Stephanie Coker Media personality Stephanie Coker is back with a new episode of her web series ‘Steph Rocks TV’. On the latest...

< YOHAIG home