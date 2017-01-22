Succession crisis : Ondo NURTW sues for peace

The leadership of the National Union of Road transport Workers in Ondo state, has appealed to security agencies to beef up security in motor parks across the state.

The appeal is coming on the heels of a plan by some members of the union to sack the state executive of the union.

The current leadership of the union led by Ariyo Adetula came into power early last year and is expected to leave office in 2019.

Ariyo who is the state chairman of the NURTW, says he is ready to quit when his term is up.

