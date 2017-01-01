Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiéjilé weds lover in Warri

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiéjilé wedded his lover, Vwemo Ziregbe in a traditional ceremony on Friday, December 30 in Warri, Delta State.

Close friends and family of the couple attended the ceremony, which his wife looked lovely in Benin attire.

‘My wife and I sincerely thank you all for all the best wishes during and after our traditional marriage ceremony.,’

the footballer wrote on Instagram on New Year’s Day. ‘We appreciate every single one of you. Wishing you a prosperous new Year.’

Echiéjilé presently plays for Belgian club Standard Liège on loan from AS Monaco FC.

