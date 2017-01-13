Super Eagles move one step up to 50th in the world, 7th in Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up one spot to 50th position in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

In Africa, the Eagles also moved up from eight to seventh.

Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup opponents, Cameroon also improved in the rankings, they moved up three places to 62nd.

Algeria dropped one spot to 39th, while Zambia maintained their position as number 88.

Senegal are Africa’s highest ranked team as they stayed on number 33 in the world ranking.

Africa Cup of Nations defending champions Ivory Coast second best on the continent and number 34 in the world.

Argentina are world number one ranked team. They stay ahead of Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium to make up the best five teams.

