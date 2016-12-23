The Wedding Party shines in cinemas

The Wedding Party, a production of Elfike Collective, according information, grossed N36m in its opening weekend in cinemas across Nigeria.

Speaking about the achievement, Executive Producer & C.O.O FilmOne Distribution, Moses Babatope said “The Wedding Party is tracking to surpass all Box Office records ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Season.”

The movie is an Elfike Film Collective production – a first of its kind initiative designed to raise the bar in African storytelling through unrivalled technical achievement in filmmaking and creative media arts.

The film tells the story of Dunni Coker (Adesua Etomi), a 24-year-old gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie (Banky W).

The romcom took off in cinemas last Wednesday and on Thursday night, was said to have sold-out preview screenings.

