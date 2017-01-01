Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz all smiles at Stephanie Coker ’s Wedding

Posted January 1, 2017 10:40 pm by Comments

On Friday 30th December 2016, singer Tiwa Savage was spotted at media personality Stephanie Coker and Olumide Adenirokun‘s traditional wedding in Lagos.

Tiwa, who rocked a sequin gown, is seen posing with the couple and Tee Billz.

If you recall, the singer publicly hinted in an interview with Pulse TV that they were going their separate ways. This was after a public outburst by Tee Billz on his social media accounts.

For the past few weeks, it has been debated on social media whether the couple are back together again.

Although, there is no official confirmation from either party, the pair were all smiles at the ceremony, while mingling and partying with guests.

The post Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz all smiles at Stephanie Coker ’s Wedding appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz’ Loving Anniversary Messages + Never Before Seen Wedding Photos! It’s Tiwa Savage & Tunji “TJ/Tee Billz” Balogun’s wedding anniversary today!  They got married on this date last year in Dubai....
  2. Tee Billz is not here for “Disrespectful” Tiwa Savage Fans 323 Entertainment boss Tee Billz is not here for fans who disrespect his wife, Tiwa Savage, under the guise of “positive...
  3. Tiwa Savage and Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun are Parents!!! – See First Photo We are super excited and happy for industry couple Tiwa Savage and Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun as they welcome their...
  4. “I Thought He was a bit Rude & Arrogant” Tiwa Savage on meeting Tee Billz for the First Time Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have one of the cutest love stories. Before he became her husband, he helped her...
  5. Tiwa Savage & Tee Billz’ Romantic 1st Anniversary! Tiwa Savage & former manager/husband Tunji ‘Tee Billz’ Balogun celebrated one year of marriage today! The hot couple, who are expecting...
  6. Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tee Billz deletes controversial posts on Instagram Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tunji Balogun, aka Tee Billz, has finally deleted all the rants on his Instagram account following the...
  7. Tiwa Savage Alleged Infidelity: Tee Billz says ‘acccount hacked’ Tunji Balogun popularly known as Tee Billz has distanced himself from posts on his Instagram page hinting at a break-up...
  8. 2face cautions Nigerians on Tee Billz- Tiwa Savage crisis Nigerian multi-award winning hip-hop singer, songwriter and Hypertek Records boss, Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, has cautioned Nigerians against making distasteful jokes...
  9. Nigerians react to Tee Billz rant on Tiwa Savage Nigerians react to Tee Billz rant on Tiwa Savage’s alleged infidelity The post Nigerians react to Tee Billz rant on...
  10. Seyi Law Wishes Tiwa Savage And Teebillz Happy Wedding Anniversary. Fans React "who send you, Aproko, oversabi" were the set of words Comedian SeyiLaw got from his fans on social media after...

< YOHAIG home