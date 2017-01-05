Tom Holland, Ruth Negga among BAFTA awards Rising Star nominees

TVC E. Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the “Spider-Man” suit, and “Loving” actress Ruth Negga are among the nominees for thisyear’s EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Thursday.

The list of five nominees includes Spanish actress Laia Costa, known for “Victoria”, “The Witch” actress Anya Taylor-Joy and “Manchester by the Sea” actor Lucas Hedges.

Past winners, who are voted for by the public, include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” actor John Boyega and Oscar nominee Tom Hardy. BAFTA will announce the full list of nominees for this year’s film awards, which will be held on Feb. 12, next week.

