Traditional ruler commits suicide in Delta following allegation

According to an African adage, “it is not every dog that can resist barking after citing a masquerade”. This succinctly narrates the action of a traditional ruler in south-south Nigeria.

Unable to live with the allegations of being a wizard, traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community in Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, has committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance.

According to reports, the monarch took his life after he was accused of engaging in witchcraft by some of his subjects.

The lifeless body of the king was discovered at about 8 am on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in his palace after taking the poison with its container was found near his body.

A source in the community dosclosed to ur Correspondent that the incident spoilt their mood as they were celebrating the recent release of the former state governor, James Ibori from a UK prison.

“While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide.

The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects. It is not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body.

There has been apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since the incident.”

