Tunde Kelani to Train Students in Movie Industry

TVC E. Legendary Nigerian director, Tunde Kelani, has set all plans in motion to train new sets of students in the art and business of

filmmaking at his Mainframe film and Media Institute, next month.

The institute is set to hold the second edition of her Film School Basic (FSB) where interested applicants can learn the basics of filmmaking and turn their dreams to reality. Students will be taken through the art and technique of filmmaking in response to emerging media applications.

The world-class school is calling for applications from interested students who desire to have veterans and certified filmmakers train them to outdo them.

 The training will hold at the school in Abeokuta, Ogun State with option of hostel accommodation for students coming from outside the state. Seasoned facilitators such as Tunde Kelani, Niji Akanni, Ropo Ewenla, Bola Belo and Biodun Aleja, among others will be on ground to train the students.

According to the Programme Coordinator of MFMI, Abisola Ojo, the training institute is set to introduce other course programmes this year based on popular demand and emerging media trend.

MFMI is a film and media school established by Tunde Kelani to bridge the existing knowledge gap in the industry and to take students in their raw state and turn them into professional filmmakers who can go on to improve on the existing quality in the industry. Some students who took the basic programme last year are already making noticeable mark in the industry.

 

