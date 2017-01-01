We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken.

The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said that the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process.

He vowed that his administration would not spare anybody or organ of government in the ongoing crusade against corrupt practices.

President Buhari also commended the military for the successes record against Boko Haram.

He called for peace among Nigerians, while listing efforts by the Federal Government in bringing the economy out of recession.

