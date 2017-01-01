We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians

Posted January 1, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration’s determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken.

The President, who gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians, however, said that the fight against corruption would be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process.

He vowed that his administration would not spare anybody or organ of government in the ongoing crusade against corrupt practices.

President Buhari also commended the military for the successes record against Boko Haram.

He called for peace among Nigerians, while listing efforts by the Federal Government in bringing the economy out of recession.

The post We will Battle Corruption to the Ground – President Buhari in New Year Message to Nigerians appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Full Text: President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message To Nigerians President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message To Nigerians My dear Compatriots, I am happy to welcome you to the beginning...
  2. Read President Buhari’s New year message to Nigerians Read below… Welcome to the beginning of a New Year of the continuation of CHANGE in our beloved nation. I...
  3. New Year message: I know Nigerians are in pains — Buhari Taking note of the hard times in the land, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said becoming president had not removed him...
  4. Buhari’s anti-corruption battle gaining ground, says Ashafa Senator Gbenga Ashafa remarked yesterday that the anti-corruption battle by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is finally gaining grip. This...
  5. Full Text: President Muhammadu Buhari’s Eid-El-Fitr Message To Nigerians Eid-El-Fitr Message To The Nation From President Muhammadu Buhari I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah, on the...
  6. Buhari Reiterates Commitment To ‘Change’ In New Year Message The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, in a message to Nigerians ahead of the New Year, gave the assurance that he...
  7. Boko Haram: Buhari Blames Corruption For Military’s Past Failures Nigeria’s President has blamed corruption as being responsible for the inability of the Nigerian military to defeat Boko Haram when...
  8. Troops Started Making Progress in the Fight Against Boko Haram After we Curbed Corruption in the Military – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja said corruption was largely responsible for the inability of the Nigerian military to...
  9. Nigerians must unite to kill corruption – President Buhari President Muhammadu ?Buhari on Tuesday appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliations, to form a united front...
  10. DHQ: Sambisa is last battle ground with Boko Haram Military dismisses senator’s claim on sect’s control of Borno The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said Boko Haram has been knocked...

< YOHAIG home