Wizkid returns to Billboard Charts with ‘Daddy Yo’

Starboy frontman, Wizkid is back on the Billboard Charts.

His single, Daddy Yo has made its way to the Billboard Twitter Top Tracks Chart; making its debut at No. 31.

The Starboy released Daddy Yo at the end of 2016 and announced that he will release four mixtapes this year.

Nigerian performer Runtown has also made his Billboard debut on the Twitter Top Tracks Charts at No. 38 with his song, Mad Over You.

The song has been covered by Mr Eazi and Ghanaian singer Nana Yaa.

The song is No.1 on the Playdata Radio Chart.

