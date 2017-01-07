Zambian women take day off during their periods

Southern African country of Zambia seems to have taken a step forward in women’s rights in the workplace.According to reports, the country now allows women who are on their period to take a day off from work. The practice is known as Mothers Day and it is a part of the country’s labour laws. Mother’s Day also applies to single women.

Women who are not on their periods are allowed to use the Mother’s Day card as long as they are genuinely ill.

But minister of Labour, Joyce Nonde-Simukoko told the journalists that, “If you’re absent yourself yet you are found in a disco house, then it will not be taken as Mother’s Day.”

