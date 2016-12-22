Zimbabwean pastor ‘humiliated’ after the prostitute he had sex with turned to be his member

A Zimbabwean pastor, identified as Chamunorwa Chamba, was seriously humiliated after a prostitute he spent a night with turned out to be one of his church members.

Pastor Chamunorwa Chamba, the General Overseer of Sane Life Ministries, was given the disgrace of his life after the identified of the commercial sex was revealed.

According to H-Metro, a Zimbabwean based news medium reports that all hell broke loose after Pastor Chamba failed to pay for the services of the commercial sex worker he had sex with all night, prompting him to give the lady identified as Shanel, his printer as surety.

The prostitute reportedly told H-Metro that she recognised Pastor Chamba when she took him to her house after agreeing to an all-night sex.

Narrating what happened to newsmen, Shantel said:

“I am failing to make ends meet, my brother, so I decided to visit Chigovanyika Shopping Centre to hook up with men for sex so as to earn a living.

It was my first time since I go to church and to my surprise, I met my pastor when I was standing by a dark corner.

He approached me and said he wanted to sleep with me all night. There was nothing I could do since I had agreed with him for US$ 30.

After reaching my place of residence, he promised to pay me in the morning and I could not deny him since I had recognised him.

He was surprised to hear that I know him from church and begged me to keep it as a secret saying he separated with his first wife after she caught him bonking another man.

He disclosed that his second wife is not satisfying him in bed and had plans to separate with her. Some women visited me early in the morning before pastor left my room and I awakened the pastor to give me my money but he only had US$ 4.

I informed him about the visiting women and he asked me to take them to shops so that he could buy groceries and get cash to pay me.

It was after his bank card failed by the till point when I disclosed why he was at my house to the ladies and he begged me not to disclose our sexual encounter.

He took me to his office where he signed an affidavit form promising to pay my money by the end of the day and he gave me one of his printers as surety,” said Shanel.

Following the disclosure, a small crowd had gathered at Pastor Chamba’s office after they learnt from Shanel’s friends that he was paying for sex and people started taking photographs and posted them on social media.

The post Zimbabwean pastor ‘humiliated’ after the prostitute he had sex with turned to be his member appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.