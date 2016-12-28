11 killed as truck plunges into crowd in Mozambique

Posted December 28, 2016 12:37 pm by Comments

At least 11 people have died and 16 others injured when a truck plunged into a large crowd in Mozambique’s Zambézia Province.

Local media reported that the truck driver fled from the scene of the accident immediately after the occurence.

Rádio Moçambique quoted police spokesman saying most of the victims were part of a crowd watching some two men engaged in a fist-fight.

Authorities say over-speeding might have been responsible for the accident.

Mozambique ranks among the world’s poorest countries, with more than half its 24 million population living below the poverty line.

The post 11 killed as truck plunges into crowd in Mozambique appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Mozambique Death Toll Rises To 73 After Fuel Truck Explodes At least 73 people were killed and scores injured in Mozambique on Thursday as they tried to siphon fuel from...
  2. ?73 killed as terrorist drove truck into a crowd of holidaymakers in Nice, France President Obama has released a statement describing the attack as “horrific.” The post ?73 killed as terrorist drove truck into...
  3. Attack In Nice: ’60 Dead’ As Truck Hits Crowd At least 60 people are reported to have been killed after a truck ploughed into a crowd in an apparent...
  4. 17 killed in Mozambique train accident At least 17 people were killed after a freight train carrying commuters and merchandise including coal derailed in Mozambique’s capital...
  5. Nine killed as truck crushes bus in Lagos Afeez Hanafi No fewer than nine persons have been confirmed dead while 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries after...
  6. Mozambique probes tanker explosion that killed 56 Authorities in Mozambique were on Friday investigating whether locals were taking petrol from a tanker that exploded in the country’s...
  7. 84 killed in truck attack in France At least 84 people have been reported killed and about 100 more injured when an armed man drove a truck...
  8. Ten Days of Flooding Kills 71 in Mozambique A 10-day-old flood that has been raging in Mozambique is said to have killed a total of 71 people, according...
  9. Breaking: 75 dead in France attack after truck driver shoots into crowd and plows them down At least 75 people have  been killed and 100 injured in Nice, France a few hours ago when a gun man...
  10. Graphic Photos From Accident Involving A Dangote Cement Truck And A Car An accident involving a cement truck and a car has occurred in the week, the exact location is not known,...

< YOHAIG home