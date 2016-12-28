11 killed as truck plunges into crowd in Mozambique

At least 11 people have died and 16 others injured when a truck plunged into a large crowd in Mozambique’s Zambézia Province.

Local media reported that the truck driver fled from the scene of the accident immediately after the occurence.

Rádio Moçambique quoted police spokesman saying most of the victims were part of a crowd watching some two men engaged in a fist-fight.

Authorities say over-speeding might have been responsible for the accident.

Mozambique ranks among the world’s poorest countries, with more than half its 24 million population living below the poverty line.

