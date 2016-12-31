2017 AFCON: Mane to lead Senegal’s England based players

Senegal have included five England-based players in the 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Teranga Lions will spearheaded in attack by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mame Biram Diouf of Stoke.

Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham, Newcastle’s Mohamed Diame and Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye will anchor the midfield.

Senegal begin their campaign in Gabon on January 15 against Tunisia.

Aliou Cisse will also face Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B of the tournament.

