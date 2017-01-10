2018 CHAN qualifiers to start April 20

The qualifying tournament for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) will begin on April 20.

The tournament is exclusively reserved for players who are playing in their domestic leagues.

Nigeria debuted at the 2014 edition of the competition in South Africa, where they finished third.

They also featured at the 2016 edition in Rwanda.

Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf will be in charge of the home-based team and he will be assisted by Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo.

DR Congo are the defending champions. Kenya will host the 2018 tournament.

