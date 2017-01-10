2019 AFCON qualifiers draw holds Thursday in Libreville

The draw for the 2019 Nations cup qualifiers will be staged on Thursday in Libreville, the capital city of Gabon.

The qualifiers will begin on June 5 across the continent.

The 2019 Cup of Nations will be hosted by Cameroon, who first staged the tournament in 1972.

Chad, who pulled out of the qualifiers for the 2017 competition and have been banned from the 2019 edition.

