AFCON 2017: Coach Renard plays down Morrocco’s title chances

Morocco coach Herve Renard says there are better teams than his Atlas Lions side in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Renard guided his team to the last eight with a 1-nil win over Ivory Coast, who he led to the 2015 title.

The Frenchman can achieve an unprecedented third title with a third different nation, having also lifted the trophy with Zambia in 2012.

But he was cautious after Tuesday’s win over the Ivorians and suggested the shocking pitch at Oyem was a contributing factor to their success.

