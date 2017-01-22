AFCON: Ghana hold off Mali pressure to reach last 8

Ghana fought off a late second-half pressure from Mali to win 1-nil and reach the quarter finals  of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Andre Ayew fired wide from six yards before Asamoah Gyan headed in the opener in the 21st minute.

Mali’s Moussa Marega missed two good chances with a header and a shot, and Razak Brimah superbly saved Kalifa Coulibaly’s volley late on.
The win puts the Black stars into the last-eight with a game to spare, while Mali must beat Uganda to keep their hopes alive.

The Eagles are now yet to score at the tournament and are on the brink of elimination.

In the other game, Egypt scored a late minute winner to beat Uganda 1-nil. Today (Sunday) will see the tournament enter its third round of matches with Cameroon taking on host Gabon.

Gabon are without a win after 1-1 draws in their first 2 matches while the Indomitable Lions are top of the pile with 4 points.

Guinea Bissau face Burkina Faso in the other group A encounter.

