AFCON: More foreign professionals join Egypt camp in Cairo

Egypt’s camp is shaping up ahead of the AFCON with the arrival of their foreign pros. Ahmed Hassan and Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim, have joined up with the squad in Cairo.

Also joining them in training is Ahmed Hegazy, who missed last week’s Cairo derby with an injury.

Coach Hector Cu[per expects Stoke city’s Sobhi to join the team on Wednesday.

Egypt will face rivals Tunisia in a warm-up match on Sunday.

The seven time Afcon champions open their Afcon campaign against Mali on Janaury 17.

