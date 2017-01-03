AFCON: More foreign professionals join Egypt camp in Cairo

Posted January 3, 2017 8:37 pm by Comments

AFCON: More foreign professionals join Egypt camp in Cairo

Egypt’s camp is shaping up ahead of the AFCON with the arrival of their foreign pros. Ahmed Hassan and Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim, have joined up with the squad in Cairo.

Also joining them in training is Ahmed Hegazy, who missed last week’s Cairo derby with an injury.

Image result for Egyptian national team training

Coach Hector Cu[per expects Stoke city’s Sobhi to join the team on Wednesday.

Egypt will face rivals Tunisia in a warm-up match on Sunday.

The seven time Afcon champions open their Afcon campaign against Mali on Janaury 17.

The post AFCON: More foreign professionals join Egypt camp in Cairo appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. AFCON Qualifier: Egypt Names Five Foreign Professionals For Nigeria Ahead of their AFCON qualifier against Nigeria, Egypt Coach, Héctor Cúper, has called up five players overseas to join the...
  2. Nigeria wins 3 bronze at Egypt Junior and Cadet T/T Open in Cairo Nigeria’s team at the ongoing Egypt Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Open in Cairo on Wednesday clinched three bronze medals....
  3. Egypt reject Stoke’s request to delay Sobhi’s arrival Egypt has rejected Stoke City’s request to delay the arrival of winger Ramadan Sobhi for their 2017 Africa Cup of...
  4. AFCON: Alexandria tie will be difficult – Egypt coach Aware of the quality of Nigerian players, Egypt assistant coach Osama Nabih believes the second leg tie in Alexandria would...
  5. Super Eagles To Miss AFCON 2017 After Egypt Loss The Super Eagles of Nigeria will miss the 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after losing by a...
  6. An Egypt Air Plane with 66 People on Board Has Disappeared in Cairo An Egypt Air A320 plane which departed the Charles De Gaulle airport, Paris to Cairo has lost communication with the...
  7. Egypt edges Nigeria out of AFCON 2017 The Nigerian Super Eagles on Tuesday lost all chances to participate in the 2017 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in...
  8. AFCON: I hope we defeat Nigeria – Egypt’s coach Egypt national team coach, Hector Cuper, is hoping to defeat Nigeria when both sides meet in the African Nations Cup...
  9. AFCON: Egypt must fall – Oliseh Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said he does not expect his team to play beautiful football when Nigeria hosts...
  10. Egypt sacks Cairo police chief after bombings Egypt sacked Cairo police chief General Osama Bedair on Thursday, days after separate car bombings killed the country’s top prosecutor...

< YOHAIG home