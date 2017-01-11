President of Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick has said there is widespread excitement about FIFA’s decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams.

The 16 extra slots will be allocated among the six confederations, with the African and Asian nations expecting significant increases on their current four apiece.

Pinnick said that Federations in Africa are excited about it and have given their support to the decision.

He played down the criticisms targeted at Infantino, explaining that the Fifa supremo does a lot of consultation and research before taking major decisions.

He dismissed concerns there would be “too much football,”

The post Africa is exited with FIFA 48 team world cup – Pinnick appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.