Africa needs modern Agriculture system – ECA

The Economic Commission for Africa, ECA has advised African countries to take radical steps to improve agriculture across the continent.

A Director at the Economic Commission for Africa, Stephen Karingi, gave the advice in Cote D’Viore during a summit on regional agriculture transformation.

He noted that food situation in Africa have worsened in real terms.

According to him, about 49 million people in Africa, are at starvation risk.

