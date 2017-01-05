Africa to benefit from infrastructure investments
African countries are likely to increase the pace of development through infrastructure and road networks.
In Ethiopia, the government made huge strides last year with the inauguration of a new railway line, linking the capital, Addis Ababa with Djibouti.
The 750 kilometer rail line was built at the cost of 4 billion US dollars with assistance from China.
Nigeria where railway projects have gone under, looks set to revive the sector with a new rail line linking Abuja with Kaduna, a major city in the North.
