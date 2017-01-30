African leaders gather to choose next A.U. Chairperson

It’s now hours to the election at the African Union Summit, and the one position that’s generating the loudest buzz is that of the chairperson.

TVC News Correspondent,  Esther Omopariola profiles the candidates that are vying for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s office.

Click to watch

