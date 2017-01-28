African, world leaders converge on Ethiopia for 28th AU Summit

The pre-consultative meetings, sessions and dialogues scheduled ahead of the 28th African Summit that will host African heads of state and government, world leaders and policy makers has commenced in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

The main AU Summit will commence on January 30 to 31 at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa with the theme “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth”.

The Heads of State and Government will elect a new Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Already in Ethiopia since Thursday for the Summit is Vice President of Cuba Salvador Mesa, while en route to Ethiopia is United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who will address the Summit.

Some African leaders including President of the African Union and Chad, Idriss Deby, Niger’s Mahamadou Issoufou, South Africa’s Jacob Zuma and Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz are expected to be in Congo’s capital Brazzaville for a mini summit on the situation in Libya.

They will be joined by the president of the U.N.-backed Libyan government Fayez al Serraj for the meeting hosted by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso before they leave to Ethiopia.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left his country to the Summit including Seychelles President Danny Faure, Zambia President Edgar Lungu and Namibia President Hage Geingob.

Others already in the country include the African Development Bank delegation led by its president Akinwumi Adesina.

Ethiopia has assured that everything is in place for a successful and peaceful Summit.

