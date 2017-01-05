Alabama Police arrest Civil Rights leaders after sit-in

Alabama Police arrest Civil Rights leaders after sit-in

Police in Alabama have arrested six civil rights activists staging a sit-in to protest his nomination for U.S. Attorney General, criticizing his record on voting rights and race relations.

70 year old Senator Jeff Sessions has a history of controversial positions on race, immigration and criminal justice reform.

Members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had vowed to occupy Sessions’ Mobile, Alabama office until the conservative Republican lawmaker either withdrew as a candidate or they were arrested.

In the end, the members of the NAACP were arrested.

 

