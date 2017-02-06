Alastair Cook resigns as England captain after 59 Tests

Alastair Cook has resigned as England Test captain.

After 59 Test matches – more than any other England skipper before him – the 32-year-old has decided now is the right time to call time on his leadership.

Cook and his England team-mates celebrate winning the Ashes

England director of cricket and Cook’s predecessor Andrew Strauss said: “I want to thank Alastair on behalf of the ECB and from a personal perspective for the fantastic contribution that he’s made to the England Test team since 2012.

“His country owes him a great debt of gratitude; he’s led the team with determination, conviction and a huge amount of pride over the last five years and his record stands for itself.

“With more matches leading the team than anyone, including two Ashes wins, he deserves to be seen as one of our country’s great captains.”

