Algeria in need of new Coach to replace Leekens

Posted January 27, 2017 2:37 am by Comments

Algeria in need of new Coach to replace Leekens

One of Nigeria’s opponents in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Desert Foxes of Algeria, are to begin a search for a new Coach ahead of their next fixture.

This follows the resignation of their Belgian coach Georges Leekens after the country’s early exit from the Nations in Gabon.

Image result for Algeria in need of new Coach to replace Leekens

Despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites, Algeria, which included stars like Africa’s best player, Riyad Mahrez and striker, Islam Slimani, both of Leicester City, could not advance into the quarter finals of the competition, crashing out in the group phase.

The post Algeria in need of new Coach to replace Leekens appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Algeria coach Leekens quits after AFCON exit Algeria’s Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit Tuesday after the side crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria were...
  2. Desert Foxes desperate to beat Nigeria – Algeria coach Leekens Algeria coach Georges Leekens hopes a victory over Nigeria in Uyo in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers can help ease...
  3. Georges Leekens returns as Algeria coach The Belgian tactician has been brought back to handle the Greens following the sack of Milovan Rajevac after their draw...
  4. AFCON flop: Algeria coach resigns Algeria  Georges Leekens has resigned as head coach following the team’s failure to qualify for the knockout phase of the...
  5. Why Algeria lost to Nigeria in WCQ – Leekens Algeria national team coach, Georges Leekens, has revealed why his team lost 1-3 to Nigeria in last November FIFA World...
  6. AFCON: Tunisia in, Algeria out Islam Slimani scored twice but Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations hopes were ended after a 2-2 draw with Senegal in...
  7. Algeria coach wary of outsiders Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's national football Virtually all the pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations talk about Group B has concerned which two countries...
  8. AFCON 2017 : Mahrez double rescues point for Algeria Algeria‘s newly crowned African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez scored twice as they rescued a point in a 2-2...
  9. From Algeria to Ghana: How the world has fallen in love with Leicester On the 25 April, Riyad Mahrez was named PFA Player of the Year, becoming the first African to win the...
  10. Algeria FA says not breaking the bank for new coach President of Algeria Football Federation, Mohamed Raouraoua insists the football body will not run to the country’s government to pay...

< YOHAIG home