Algeria in need of new Coach to replace Leekens

One of Nigeria’s opponents in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Desert Foxes of Algeria, are to begin a search for a new Coach ahead of their next fixture.

This follows the resignation of their Belgian coach Georges Leekens after the country’s early exit from the Nations in Gabon.

Despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites, Algeria, which included stars like Africa’s best player, Riyad Mahrez and striker, Islam Slimani, both of Leicester City, could not advance into the quarter finals of the competition, crashing out in the group phase.

