Algeria suffer injury blow few days to AFCON

Algeria will now be without Bologna midfielder Saphir Taider after he suffered a groin injury in training .

Taider was involved in a clash with a teammate and the medical staff have concluded the injuries he suffered will rule him out of the tournament.

Scan results gave a further insight to the severity of the injury and the 24-year-old player will now be replaced.

Algeria are in Group B along with Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

They begin their campaign on Sunday against Zimbabwe in Franceville.

