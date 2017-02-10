AMCON takes over Airk Airline, appoints MD, Receiver

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over the running of Arik Air.

The airline has been struggling with huge debts totalling 139 billion naira.

AMCON appointed Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu as the managing director under the receivership of Oluseye Opasanya .

Opasanya says AMCON is on a rescue mission, and intends to revive Arik, sustain its operations and keep its fleet in the air.

He solicited the co-operation of the management and staff of the Airline in volunteering information to influence the running of Ark Air.

