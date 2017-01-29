Angolan banks seek government bailout

Low oil prices in Angola has taken a toll on major economic sectors,with the banks now calling on government to institute a bailout package to protect lenders and depositors.

Chairman of the Association of Angolan Banks, Amilcar Silva says Banks must be helped because they have liquidity problems that can cause negative situations in the whole economy and put its credibility at stake.

The Angolan economy, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest, has been crippled by oil prices since 2014.

