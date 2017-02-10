Angry Rangers players reject $190 trip allowance to Algeria

Angry players of Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers have rejected an allowance of 190 dollars (about 95,000 Naira) each for their CAF Champions League trip to Algeria.

The players refused to sign for the cash, saying it is too small.

Rangers will take on JS Souara of Algeria in the Champions League on Friday.

A delegation of 18 players and 10 officials are already in Algeria ahead of Friday’s match.

