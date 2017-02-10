Argentina to issue local currency debt worth up to $4 billion

Argentina will issue up to $ 4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.

The sovereign will accept offers between Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Argentina will sell two dollar-denominated treasury letters, one maturing on May 26, 2017 and the other maturing on Aug. 25, 2017. The country will sell up to $ 750 million of each bond.

The three fixed-rate, peso-denominated treasury bonds, each initially issued in October 2016, include a five-year bond yielding 18.2 percent, a seven-year bond yielding 16 percent, and a 10-year bond yielding 15.5 percent. The country will sell up to 12.5 billion pesos ($ 804.89 million) in each bond.

Last month, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said Argentina planned to issue $ 14 billion in local currency bonds in 2017, along with $ 10 billion in foreign currency bonds.

