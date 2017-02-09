Arsene Wenger says Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race

Posted February 9, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his side remain in the hunt for the Premier League title despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Blues last Saturday but Wenger has not given up hope of overtaking Antonio Conte’s side before the end of the campaign.

“It is never over; we are not to behave like that. Even if you [reporters] think like that, I don’t,” Wenger said.

The post Arsene Wenger says Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. People outside think Premier League title is easy, says Wenger Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger vowed that his side will not give up on the Premier League title after closing the...
  2. Wenger Says Arsenal’s Title Dream Not Over Despite back-to-back Premier League defeats Arsene Wenger insists his Arsenal side are still in the Premier League title race. The...
  3. Arsene Wenger celebrates 20 years at Arsenal by beating Chelsea 3-0 For once, a landmark game for Arsene Wenger wasn’t spoiled by Chelsea, and this time it was Arsenal humiliating its...
  4. We will not give up the Premier League – Wenger Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Monday insisted that his side are still in the Premier League title race and that...
  5. Wenger vexed as Arsenal squander title momentum Arsene Wenger couldn’t conceal his frustration after Arsenal’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Liverpool saw the Gunners waste an opportunity to...
  6. Chelsea are not Premier League title favourites – Wenger Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has said that Chelsea are candidates to win the Premier League title, but feels no team...
  7. Arsene Wenger challenges Arsenal to start strong Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has challenged his team to get off to a strong start this season to maintain a...
  8. Wenger wants Arsenal to rule the Premier League Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger arrives for a training session at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground near Watford north of...
  9. Wenger hails resilient Arsenal A proud Arsene Wenger praised his Arsenal side’s response to their “shock” start to the season after they climbed into...
  10. Arsene Wenger warns Granit Xhaka to keep emotions in check against Spurs Arsene Wenger admits he is concerned about “impulsive” Granit Xhaka’s temperament ahead of Sunday’s north London derby with Tottenham. Xhaka...

< YOHAIG home