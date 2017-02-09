Arsene Wenger says Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists his side remain in the hunt for the Premier League title despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Gunners suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Blues last Saturday but Wenger has not given up hope of overtaking Antonio Conte’s side before the end of the campaign.

“It is never over; we are not to behave like that. Even if you [reporters] think like that, I don’t,” Wenger said.

