BA cabin crew cancel planned Christmas strikes

Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been cancelled.

Unite members were due to walk out in a dispute over pay, as the union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew were on lower pay than other staff.

But talks at conciliation service Acas have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said the proposed deal was “a resolution to the issues causing our members concern”.

He said: “It will be for our members now to decide if BA has done enough to meet their concerns.