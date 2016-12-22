BA cabin crew cancel planned Christmas strikes

Posted December 22, 2016 10:38 pm by Comments

Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been cancelled.

Unite members were due to walk out in a dispute over pay, as the union said workers employed in the so-called mixed crew were on lower pay than other staff.

But talks at conciliation service Acas have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said the proposed deal was “a resolution to the issues causing our members concern”.

He said: “It will be for our members now to decide if BA has done enough to meet their concerns.

The post BA cabin crew cancel planned Christmas strikes appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NCAA suspends cabin crew members for drug offences Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the licences of five cabin crew members for drug-related offences. The...
  2. Emirates Airline Is Looking For Cabin Crew (Females Only) *Emirates Airline* is looking for Cabin Crew *[females]*– basic salary *$ 1,153.00* (USD)– every flying hour will be paid apart...
  3. Qatar Airways relaxes cabin crew pregnancy rules Qatar Airways has relaxed policies which saw cabin crew sacked if they became pregnant or got married within the first...
  4. Kcee serves as cabin crew member for Air Peace flights (photos) On Saturday October  24th, front line aviation company, Air Peace turned a year older and as part of it’s anniversary...
  5. British Airways cabin crew vote to strike in pay dispute Seventy-nine per cent of the crew that took part in the ballot voted for strike action. The post British Airways...
  6. Alleged Drug Trafficking: Arik Crew Member Arrested In London A male cabin crew member of Arik Air has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, London, by the United Kingdom Border...
  7. Xenophobic Attacks Force Zuma To Cancel Planned Indonesia Visit South Africa’s President, Jacob Zuma, on Saturday cancelled a planned state visit to Indonesia in order to attend to the...
  8. Arik crew member arrested in UK over banned substance Henry Ojelu An Arik Air cabin crew member as on Monday night arrested at Heathrow Airport London by the UK...
  9. Again, London police arrest Arik Air crew with banned substance Barely two years after two Arik Air crew members were arrested in Heathrow London, United Kingdom for cocaine peddling, another...
  10. Unions condemn Virgin Atlantic crew sack The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) have...

< YOHAIG home