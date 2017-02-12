Banks should charge customers to use their accounts, says top CEO

Britons should be paying £60 to £80 a year to use their current accounts, according to the chief executive of one of the UK’s largest high-street banks.

The British retail banking market is different to most of the world in that customers do not have to pay for current account services, as long as they are in credit.

However, the bank chief said that despite what the public believes, free banking is “a myth” and that firms make up for lost revenue by charging larger overdraft fees and reduced rates of interest.

This lack of charges has created an incentive to push products and services on to customers to generate income.

