Brazilian midfielder Da Silva rejoins FC IfeanyiUbah

Brazilian midfielder, Alberico Barbosa Da Silva has rejoined Nigeria pro-football league side, FC IfeanyiUbah ahead of the new season.

Da Silva, according to the club’s media officer, Paul Ezeka, arrived at the training camp in Nnewi on Monday from Brazil.

Ezeka also confirmed that players will begin the final preparations for the new season on Wednesday.

The Nnewi based club will face Kano Pillars in the opening day fixtures on January 14.

