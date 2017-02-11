Brazil’s former richest man to stand trial on corruption charges

Brazil’s one-time richest man Eike Batista will stand trial on corruption charges along with an ex-Rio de Janeiro governor who allegedly took millions in bribes from the former billionaire.

Federal prosecutors on Friday leveled the charges against Batista, the former governor Sergio Cabral and seven other people accused for helping facilitate the alleged graft, and hiding the money by creating offshore shell firms for Batista, 60, who five years ago had a net worth exceeding $ 30 billion (£24 billion) and was considered one of the world’s 10 richest people.

Federal judge Marcelo Bretas accepted the charges later on Friday, saying they were well backed by several documents.

Batista has been jailed since Jan. 30 when he voluntarily returned to Rio from New York after four days as a fugitive.

