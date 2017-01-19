Breaking: Adama Barrow inaugurated Gambian President

The Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow has taken the oath of office at his country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal.

The ceremony was administered by Sheriff Tambadou, president of the Gambian Bar Association.

The tiny West African state now has two men claiming to be president. Its parliament voted earlier this week to extend Yahya Jammeh’s rule by 90 days while he challenges his election defeat at the hands of Mr Barrow, a former estate agent, in the courts.

Regional forces, led by Senegal, have threatened to enter the country to oust Mr Jammeh.

The Gambia, popular with European tourists because of its beaches, has never had a smooth transfer of power since independence from Britain in 1965.

