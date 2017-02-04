CAF inspects FC IfeanyiUbah stadium for Confed. Cup clash

A delegation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)has inspected the FC Ifeanyiubah Stadium in Nnewi ahead of next Sunday’s Confederation Cup clash against visiting Al-Masry of Egypt.

The delegation was led by Louis Lara from Ghana and also included Bola Oyeleye, head of International Department of Nigeria Football Federation.

The team inspected areas like changing room for both home and away teams and match officials, entry and exit points, the pitch and the public address system as well as other facilities.

Next week’s tie with Al-Masry will pass as the first international match to be staged at the facility and comes on the heels of the club’s triumph in last year’s Federation Cup.

