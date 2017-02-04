CAF inspects FC IfeanyiUbah stadium for Confed. Cup clash

Posted February 4, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

A delegation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)has inspected the FC Ifeanyiubah Stadium in Nnewi ahead of next Sunday’s Confederation Cup clash against visiting Al-Masry of Egypt.

The delegation was led by Louis Lara from Ghana and also included Bola Oyeleye, head of International Department of Nigeria Football Federation.

The team inspected areas like changing room for both home and away teams and match officials, entry and exit points, the pitch and the public address system as well as other facilities.

Next week’s tie with Al-Masry will pass as the first international match to be staged at the facility and comes on the heels of the club’s triumph in last year’s Federation Cup.

The post CAF inspects FC IfeanyiUbah stadium for Confed. Cup clash appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NFF Upholds Ahmadu Bello Stadium For Eagles, Pharoahs Clash THE Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Ahmadu Bello Stadium? in Kaduna will still go ahead to host...
  2. CONFEDERATION CUP: Nasarawa Utd set to play in Abuja Stadium There are strong indications that Nasarawa United will play its CAF Confederation Cup home matches at the Abuja National Stadium, SportingLife...
  3. Kwara United beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in Oba Visiting Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Wednesday defeated FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi 2-1 in a match played at...
  4. IfeanyiUbah FC Abandon Match Against Kano Pillars The opening game of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyiubah at the Sani Abacha...
  5. Confed Cup: Wolves in Kinshasa, ready for MK Nigeria’s only remaining team in this year’s African club competitions, Warri Wolves, are in the Democratic Republic of Congo for...
  6. Abia Warriors/IfeanyiUbah tie to hold in Umuahia Abia Warriors will host FC IfeanyiUbah on Wednesday at the Umuahia Township Stadium after SportingLife scooped that the two different...
  7. CAF Club Competitions: NFF to inspect Bauchi, Enugu, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia by joe apu In an effort to ensure that Nigeria teams are ready for the CAF Continental Championship, the Football...
  8. Algeria FA inspects Uyo stadium, books hotel accommodation By Jude Opara, Abuja To underscore how seriously Algeria Football Federation (FAF) is taking the November 12 encounter with the...
  9. CAF fines Nigeria for overcrowding at Kaduna stadium The Confederation of African Football has sanctioned Nigeria for the overcrowding and poor security at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna,...
  10. Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for CAF competition – NFF The Director of Competitions, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Bola Oyeyode, says the current state of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is...

< YOHAIG home